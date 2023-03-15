Sherwood picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Sherwood opened the scoring 10:58 into the second period, burying a net-front feed from Philip Tomasino. Sherwood would add a second point with an assist on Thomas Novak's goal in the third. The 27-year-old Sherwood is up to seven points this season, five of which have come in his last six games. He's tallied three goals, four assists, and 48 hits in 15 games.