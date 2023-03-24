Sherwood netted a goal in Nashville's 2-1 shootout win over Seattle on Thursday.
Sherwood has four goals and nine points in 20 appearances this season. Three of those markers -- along with two assists -- have come over his last seven contests. Sherwood averaged just 10:04 of ice time over his first six games in 2022-23, but that jumped to 13:17 over 13 outings from Feb. 26-March 21. The 27-year-old logged a season-high 16:01 versus Seattle.
