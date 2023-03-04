Sherwood was reassigned and recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Sherwood was turned around in a paper move to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs. Since tallying two points in the season opener, he's been held scoreless in eight NHL appearances.
