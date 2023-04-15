Sherwood was waived but still played Friday against Colorado, CapFriendly reports. He scored two goals in 16:06 of ice time.
Sherwood ended the season on a high note despite Nashville losing. He totaled seven goals and 13 points through 32 games, including three goals in the final two games of the year.
More News
-
Predators' Kiefer Sherwood: Snaps five-game scoring drought•
-
Predators' Kiefer Sherwood: Helps Predators defeat Kraken•
-
Predators' Kiefer Sherwood: Goal and assist in victory•
-
Predators' Kiefer Sherwood: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Predators' Kiefer Sherwood: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Predators' Kiefer Sherwood: Collects helper in win•