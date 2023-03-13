Sherwood scored a goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Sherwood put the Predators ahead 3-2 early in the third period. This was his first goal since Opening Night, when he had a goal and an assist in Prague during the NHL's Global Series. The 27-year-old is up to two goals, three assists, 24 shots, 45 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests this season. He's been listed on the second line lately, but his usage more closely resembles a middle-six forward rather than a significant scoring threat.