Sherwood posted his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Canucks.

Sherwood was helped out by Thomas Novak at 9:18 of the second period, slicing the lead to 3-2. Unfortunately for Nashville, that's how the game stayed the rest of the way. Sherwood ended up with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal with one faceoff lost in 14:29 of ice time. The Predators are back at it on Saturday against the Maple Leafs. Sherwood has three points over the past two games, but remains in a bottom-line role and receives almost no power-play time.