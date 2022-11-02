Sherwood was placed on waivers by Nashville on Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Sherwood was a healthy scratch in four of Nashville's last six games. He did manage to contribute a goal and two points in five contests this season despite averaging just 10:02 of ice time. He recorded 36 goals and 75 points in 57 AHL contests last season, but he's never been able to secure a regular top-six role at the NHL level and at the age of 27, it's doubtful that he ever will.