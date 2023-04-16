Sherwood signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Nashville on Sunday.
Sherwood produced seven goals, 13 points, 57 shots on net and 103 hits in 32 appearances with the Predators during the 2022-23 season. He would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer.
