Sherwood was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

Sherwood had a goal and an assist Opening Night versus San Jose as the Predators opened the season in Prague. He was unable to pick up a point in his next four games and was subsequently sent to the AHL after passing through waivers. Sherwood had 22 goals and 38 points in 42 AHL games before this recall. He will replace the injured Ryan Johansson (leg) on the Predators' roster.