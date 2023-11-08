Sherwood scored a goal on three shots in the Predators' 4-2 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

Sherwood scored on an off-man rush to extend the Predators' lead to 2-0. That would be all the offense Nashville could muster up, as they would cough up four unanswered goals to take the loss. Sherwood snapped a four-game pointless streak with this goal as he looks to get back on track offensively. He should continue to skate on Nashville's second line.