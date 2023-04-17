Sherwood was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Sherwood will get to see some game action in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He posed 22 goals and 38 points in 42 AHL games this season. Sherwood also provided 13 points in 32 appearances with Nashville during the 2022-23 campaign.
