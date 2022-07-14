Sherwood signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Predators on Thursday.

Sherwood's deal is reportedly one-way, which bodes well for his chances of making the Predators' Opening Night roster. He had a stunning 36 goals and 39 assists in 57 games with AHL Colorado last year. He's seen 87 games in the NHL between the Ducks and the Avalanche over the last four years, amassing 18 points, so the forward is likely bound for a bottom-six role at best.