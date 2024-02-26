Sherwood notched an assist, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Sherwood entered the lineup Feb. 17 against the Blues and has racked up five points during the Predators' five-game road trip. His latest offering was a secondary helper on Michael McCarron's game-winning tally in the third period. The 28-year-old Sherwood is up to 16 points, 68 shots on net, 154 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 45 outings. He's filled a variety of roles over his two years with the Predators, but he's been successful on the fourth line lately.