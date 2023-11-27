Sherwood posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Sherwood had a three-point game versus the Blues on Friday and followed it up by assisting on Roman Josi's second-period tally Sunday. The 28-year-old Sherwood saw just 10:27 of ice time Sunday, though he's been listed on the Predators' second line in recent games. He's at 10 points, 38 shots on net, 45 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests overall, by far the best scoring pace of his career.