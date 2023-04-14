Sherwood found the back of the net in a 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota on Thursday.
Sherwood was held off the scoresheet over his last five contests, and he ended his 10-game goal drought. He's up to five markers and 11 points in 31 contests this season. That puts Sherwood one goal and one point shy of his career highs going into Nashville's season finale against Colorado on Friday.
