Sherwood scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Sherwood tallied the first goal of the NHL regular season just 61 seconds into this contest. He also helped out on a Nino Niederreiter tally in the second period. It was an interesting assignment for Sherwood to begin the year on a fully healthy Predators team -- he saw most of his 10:32 of even-strength ice time mainly with Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen on the second line. Entering this year, Sherwood has collected 18 points across 87 games over parts of four seasons with the Ducks and the Avalanche. It's unlikely he has a breakout at 27 years old, but he's at least started the campaign in a favorable role.