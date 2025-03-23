Bellows scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bellows netted the game-tying goal at 9:15 of the second period. The 26-year-old forward made an impact after being a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Ducks, but it's likely he'll end up in the press box again at some point. This season, he has two goals, 14 shots on net, six PIM, 21 hits and a minus-2 rating over 11 NHL appearances in his first action at hockey's highest level since the 2022-23 campaign.