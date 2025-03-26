Bellows was put on waivers by Nashville on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Bellows has two goals and three points in 13 outings with the Predators in 2024-25. He's also recorded 14 goals, 29 points and 54 PIM in 41 appearances with AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Predators' Kieffer Bellows: Bulges twine Saturday•
-
Predators' Kieffer Bellows: Scores game-winner Tuesday•
-
Predators' Kieffer Bellows: Called up Friday•
-
Predators' Kieffer Bellows: Headed back to minors•
-
Predators' Kieffer Bellows: Recalled from AHL•
-
Predators' Kieffer Bellows: Sent down Tuesday•