Predators' Korbinian Holzer: Packs up for Music City
The Predators acquired Holzer and from the Ducks for Matt Irwin and a 2022 sixth-round pick, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Holzer is a stay-at-home defenseman who has produced four points, 90 hits and 85 blocked shots over 46 games this year. The 32-year-old wasn't a fixture in Anaheim's lineup, and he'll have to battle for ice time with the Predators' strong defensive corps. Holzer is set to be an unrestricted free agent in July.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.