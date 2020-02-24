Play

The Predators acquired Holzer and from the Ducks for Matt Irwin and a 2022 sixth-round pick, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Holzer is a stay-at-home defenseman who has produced four points, 90 hits and 85 blocked shots over 46 games this year. The 32-year-old wasn't a fixture in Anaheim's lineup, and he'll have to battle for ice time with the Predators' strong defensive corps. Holzer is set to be an unrestricted free agent in July.

