Predators' Kyle Turris: Adds two more helpers
Turris collected two assists during Monday's 5-3 win over Boston.
The pivot is up to two goals and 10 points through 12 games since joining the Predators, which checks out as sound production considering he's probably still adjusting to his new surroundings. Turris has never been a high-end scorer, but fantasy owners can count on him as a secondary contributor. Additionally, the chemistry he's developed with Kevin Fiala and Craig Smith is encouraging.
