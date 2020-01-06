Play

Predators' Kyle Turris: Bags assist Sunday

Turris posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

The assist ended a five-game drought for Turris, who had previously posted a four-game point streak before that. The 30-year-old is up to 17 points, 52 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through 34 contests.

