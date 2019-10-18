Predators' Kyle Turris: Bags assist
Turris produced a helper in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Turris has done rather well in a fourth-line role, with five points and 11 shots on goal through seven games. He'll offset some of the reduced offense by skating on the second power-play unit, but his current pace doesn't match his usage. The 30-year-old will likely be streaky for much of the year.
