Predators' Kyle Turris: Bags late game-winner

Turris scored the game-winning goal on his first and only shot of the night in Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.

Turris sniped a shot from the left faceoff circle to break a 1-1 deadlock with 2:12 left in regulation. It's been a difficult season for Turris, but the veteran forward has come alive as of late with nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 10 games. He's found the net in two straight games and has totaled four points in those contests.