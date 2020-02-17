Predators' Kyle Turris: Bags late game-winner
Turris scored the game-winning goal on his first and only shot of the night in Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.
Turris sniped a shot from the left faceoff circle to break a 1-1 deadlock with 2:12 left in regulation. It's been a difficult season for Turris, but the veteran forward has come alive as of late with nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last 10 games. He's found the net in two straight games and has totaled four points in those contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.