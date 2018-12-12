Predators' Kyle Turris: Closing in on return
Per general manager David Poile, Turris (upper body) could return to game action this week, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Turris returned to practice Monday, albeit in a non-contact capacity, but it sounds like there's a still a chance he'll be cleared to play in time for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver. The Predators and fantasy owners will both hope that ends up being the case, as Turris has been pretty productive when healthy this season, notching five goals and 16 points in 23 appearances. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface following Thursday's morning skate.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Nearing return•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Expected to sit through road trip•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Not returning at first opportunity•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Lands on IR•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Leaves after hard hit•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Power-play goal helps down Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...