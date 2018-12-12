Predators' Kyle Turris: Closing in on return

Per general manager David Poile, Turris (upper body) could return to game action this week, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Turris returned to practice Monday, albeit in a non-contact capacity, but it sounds like there's a still a chance he'll be cleared to play in time for Thursday's matchup with Vancouver. The Predators and fantasy owners will both hope that ends up being the case, as Turris has been pretty productive when healthy this season, notching five goals and 16 points in 23 appearances. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface following Thursday's morning skate.