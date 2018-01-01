Predators' Kyle Turris: Cold spell to close out 2017

Turris had just one goal in six games to close the month of December.

Don't fret, fantasy owners, this is nothing more than a cold spell for the talented 28-year-old, as he still has an impressive 18 points in 23 games for the Preds since he was acquired from Ottawa back in early November. The Preds are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (3.16 goals per game, seventh overall), meaning Turris is surrounded by an excellent supporting cast, starting with his wingers Kevin Fiala and Craig Smith, along with stud blueliners Roman Josi and P.K. Subban. Bottom line, it shouldn't take long for Turris to snap out of his funk, so you should continue to start him in your fantasy lineups whenever he takes to the ice.