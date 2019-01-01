Predators' Kyle Turris: Ends up on IR

Turris (lower body) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Assuming the Predators make this move retroactive to Turris' last game, he'll be looking to return this Friday against the Red Wings. However, at this point, it's anyone's guess if the skilled center will be healthy enough to suit up for that road tilt. Nashville scooped Phil Di Giuseppe off waivers Tuesday, padding the team's depth at forward in case Turris can't give it a go.