Predators' Kyle Turris: Facing immigration issues

Turris is sorting out acquiring the required work permits after being traded from Ottawa on Sunday and doesn't anticipate being eligible to play Tuesday against Columbus, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The former Senator requires a U.S. work permit in order to suit up for his new team, which can take some time to acquire. Luckily, after Tuesday's game Nashville doesn't play again until Saturday against Pittsburgh and it's fully expected that Turris will be ready to play by then. Turris is expected to serve as the Preds' No. 2 center behind Ryan Johansen, but there will be more clarity as to his potential role once he joins the team.