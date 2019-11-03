Predators' Kyle Turris: Firing blanks from fourth line

Turris extended his current scoring drought to five games Saturday, skating just 10:59 in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

With the addition of Matt Duchene to the lineup this season, Turris has been relegated to centering the Preds' fourth line, resulting in a significant drop in ice time from last season (13:57 vs. 15:42). He now has just seven points in 14 games, which technically puts him on pace for a 40-point season. However, he'll need to snap out of his current funk pretty quickly or risk falling well short of that mark.