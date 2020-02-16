Predators' Kyle Turris: First star honors Saturday
Turris notched a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues and was voted the game's first star.
After spending a good chunk of his time centering the Preds' fourth line earlier in the season, Turris has since been bumped up to a scoring-line role, currently playing the wing on a line with Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg. This puts him in a much better position to contribute offensively, which he's been doing a lot more of lately, with seven points in his past eight games.
