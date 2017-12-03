Predators' Kyle Turris: Fitting in very nicely with new team

Turris recorded a power-play assist during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Turris now has eight points in 11 games (2 goals, 6 assists) since his arrival in Nashville back in November. Needless to say, he's a big reason why the Preds have won eight of those 11 games, and now sit just one point back of the Jets and Blues for first place in the NHL's Central Division. Turris is now on pace to match his career-high 64-point season from back in 2014-15 when he was with the Senators. He deserves to be in your fantasy lineup every time the Preds take to the ice, so use him well.