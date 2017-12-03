Predators' Kyle Turris: Fitting in very nicely with new team
Turris recorded a power-play assist during Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.
Turris now has eight points in 11 games (2 goals, 6 assists) since his arrival in Nashville back in November. Needless to say, he's a big reason why the Preds have won eight of those 11 games, and now sit just one point back of the Jets and Blues for first place in the NHL's Central Division. Turris is now on pace to match his career-high 64-point season from back in 2014-15 when he was with the Senators. He deserves to be in your fantasy lineup every time the Preds take to the ice, so use him well.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Notches two power-play points•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Named first star in Nashville debut•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Joins team for practice•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Facing immigration issues•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Traded to Nashville•
-
Senators' Kyle Turris: Nearly dealt to Preds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...