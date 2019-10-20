Predators' Kyle Turris: Forces OT with power-play snipe
Turris scored a power-play goal on three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 shootout loss versus Florida. He also won four of six faceoffs.
Turris scored his third goal of the season, finding the net from the right circle with 6:30 left in the third period to send the game into overtime. It was the third goal of the year for Turris and first on the power play. The 30-year-old was a three-time 30-goal scorer in his days with Ottawa, but had only seven in 55 games for the Preds last season. He has three goals and six points in eight games this season, so perhaps he can push for somewhere in the range of 20 goals and 40 points in 2019-20.
