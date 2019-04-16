Predators' Kyle Turris: Garners assist
Turris picked up an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.
Turris has only two helpers in 12 games since being healthy scratched twice in March. It was a rough year in general for the center, who accumulated only 23 points in 55 games, his worst production since his first full campaign in 2008-09. Injuries accounted for some of his troubles, but he hasn't been good lately and can be avoided for postseason fantasy usage.
