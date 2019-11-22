Predators' Kyle Turris: Gets benched
Turris served as a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Thursday against the Canucks.
Originally brought to Nashville two seasons ago to fill the second-line center role behind Ryan Johansen, Turris has been an utter disappointment with just 32 points in 74 games over the past two campaigns. Prior to his recent benching, he was seeing an average TOI of just 13:34 while centering the Preds' fourth line. Turris will find his way back into the lineup at some point, but either way, he shouldn't be on anyone's fantasy roster right now.
