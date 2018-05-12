Predators' Kyle Turris: Heading to Worlds

Turris will join Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Denmark.

The Canadians suffered a 5-1 loss to Finland on Saturday, so perhaps Turris can give his home country a lift offensively. However, it's worth noting that he failed to score and registered only three assists in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

