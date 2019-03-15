Predators' Kyle Turris: Healthy scratch against LA

Turris will sit as a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Kings, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Turris hasn't been very productive lately, notching two assists in his last eight games while posting a minus-1 rating over that span, so coach Peter Laviolette is clearly trying to light a fire under the veteran forward by bumping him from the lineup. Turris will likely return to action Saturday against the Sharks.

