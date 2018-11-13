Predators' Kyle Turris: Helper in third straight game

Turris dished out an assist in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Turris was also the only Predator to score in the shootout, but that doesn't aid his fantasy score. The 29-year-old now has 14 points in 17 games, but only three have come on the power play a year after he racked up 21 on the man advantage.

