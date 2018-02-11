Predators' Kyle Turris: Ice time on decline
Turris recorded his third straight scoreless game Saturday against the Canadiens.
Perhaps more alarming is the fact that Turris' ice time has recently dropped to between 14:35 and 14:41 in all three of those games , roughly two minutes less than his season average of 16:34, and the roughly 19 minutes he was used to seeing the past few seasons while he was in Ottawa. Now with 31 points in 50 games, Turris still has a shot at cracking the 50-point plateau this year, but it will be a challenge if his ice time stays where it is.
