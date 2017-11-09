Predators' Kyle Turris: Joins team for practice
Turris practiced with his new team Thursday after getting his work visa squared away, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Turris is a near lock for a top-six role with the Predators, giving them a one-two punch at center (Ryan Johansen) that will challenge opposing teams. The club will get even more stacked down the middle once it gets back Nick Bonino (leg), who has missed the last 10 contests. Prior to being traded, Turris was stuck in a bit of a rut with a four-game goalless streak that he will look to end Saturday against the Penguins.
