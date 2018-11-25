Predators' Kyle Turris: Lands on IR

Turris (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 23, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Turris will be ineligible to play in the next three games, and his next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Chicago. The Predators recalled Rocco Grimaldi from AHL Milwaukee for depth, and it appears Nick Bonino will hop onto the second line in Turris' place. There's no specific timeline for Turris' return, but a swift recovery would be ideal since Viktor Arvidsson (upper body) will be out for another month.