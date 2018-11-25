Predators' Kyle Turris: Lands on IR
Turris (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 23, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Turris will be ineligible to play in the next three games, and his next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Chicago. The Predators recalled Rocco Grimaldi from AHL Milwaukee for depth, and it appears Nick Bonino will hop onto the second line in Turris' place. There's no specific timeline for Turris' return, but a swift recovery would be ideal since Viktor Arvidsson (upper body) will be out for another month.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Leaves after hard hit•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Power-play goal helps down Kings•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Helper in third straight game•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Trending towards career season•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Scores OT winner•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Lending a helping hand•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...