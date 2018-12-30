Predators' Kyle Turris: Late scratch Saturday

Turris was scratched from Saturday's home game against the Rangers due to a lower-body injury.

The Predators can't seem to catch a break regarding injuries to their proficient scoring forwards. Filip Forsberg (hand) has missed every game in December, Viktor Arvidsson (thumb) finally returned from a 21-game injury Thursday, and now Turris -- another key power-play contributor -- is banged up. The crafty pivot should be considered day-to-day, at least until the team has a chance to evaluate him closer.