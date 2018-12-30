Predators' Kyle Turris: Late scratch Saturday
Turris was scratched from Saturday's home game against the Rangers due to a lower-body injury.
The Predators can't seem to catch a break regarding injuries to their proficient scoring forwards. Filip Forsberg (hand) has missed every game in December, Viktor Arvidsson (thumb) finally returned from a 21-game injury Thursday, and now Turris -- another key power-play contributor -- is banged up. The crafty pivot should be considered day-to-day, at least until the team has a chance to evaluate him closer.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Picks up helper in return to action•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Will play Thursday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Closing in on return•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Nearing return•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Expected to sit through road trip•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Not returning at first opportunity•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...