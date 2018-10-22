Predators' Kyle Turris: Lending a helping hand
Turris has recorded one goal and three assists in his last four games.
Turris has tallied only one goal in 2018-19 but he's managed to collect five assists along the way. Despite having difficulties scoring, the Preds' forward remains one of Nashville's more effective offensive weapons. Turris could benefit from improvements in the faceoff circle where he's only winning 42.7 percent of draws.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Nabs assist in season opener•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Heading to Worlds•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Struggles at worst possible time•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Picks up assist Sunday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Opens series with assist•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Tallies pair of helpers Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.