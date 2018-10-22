Predators' Kyle Turris: Lending a helping hand

Turris has recorded one goal and three assists in his last four games.

Turris has tallied only one goal in 2018-19 but he's managed to collect five assists along the way. Despite having difficulties scoring, the Preds' forward remains one of Nashville's more effective offensive weapons. Turris could benefit from improvements in the faceoff circle where he's only winning 42.7 percent of draws.

