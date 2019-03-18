Predators' Kyle Turris: Likely back in lineup
Turris (coach's decision) is expected to play Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Turris has struggled since returning from injury, as he only has four points in 16 games. That led to him getting benched for two contests, likely in an attempt to get him back on track heading into the playoffs. It remains to be seen where he draws back into the lineup should he return, though as Colton Sissons played well in Turris' absence.
