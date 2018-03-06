Predators' Kyle Turris: Likely to be spectator Tuesday
Turris is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against the Stars, NHL.com reports.
The puck-pushing pivot reportedly took part in the team's morning skate, but his omission from line rushes is a strong hint that he'll miss out on the upcoming contest. Following his trade from Ottawa on Nov. 5, Turris has managed only 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) with the Preds. However, he's still on an active two-game point streak, and coach Peter Laviolette had to scratch someone in order for Mike Fisher to make his first appearance at Bridgestone Arena since that ill-fated Game 6 loss to the Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Notches another power-play point Sunday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Skates out for warmups•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Practices, status still questioanble•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Out Thursday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Ice time on decline•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Struggling offensively in recent weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...