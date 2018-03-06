Predators' Kyle Turris: Likely to be spectator Tuesday

Turris is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against the Stars, NHL.com reports.

The puck-pushing pivot reportedly took part in the team's morning skate, but his omission from line rushes is a strong hint that he'll miss out on the upcoming contest. Following his trade from Ottawa on Nov. 5, Turris has managed only 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) with the Preds. However, he's still on an active two-game point streak, and coach Peter Laviolette had to scratch someone in order for Mike Fisher to make his first appearance at Bridgestone Arena since that ill-fated Game 6 loss to the Penguins in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals.