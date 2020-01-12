Predators' Kyle Turris: Lone goal scorer Sunday
Turris scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win versus Winnipeg on Sunday.
The former third overall draft pick scored his first goal since Dec. 3, giving Turris six goals and 18 points in 37 games this season. He's seen his ice time slip this season but remains part of Nashville's second power-play unit, giving Turris some fantasy value, though, he's a risky play most nights.
