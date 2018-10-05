Predators' Kyle Turris: Nabs assist in season opener
Turris recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two penalty minutes in 16:05 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Turris is off to a good start this season, having resumed his role of second-line center for the Prds, alongside Craig Smith and Kevin Fiala. Given his strong supporting cast (and assuming he can stay healthy), Turris is a good bet to crack the 50-point plateau this year, something he has done on three previous occasions during his career. He's worth a spot in almost any fantasy lineup whenever he takes to the ice.
