Predators' Kyle Turris: Named first star in Nashville debut

Turris made his Predators' debut Saturday against Pittsburgh, notching a goal and an assist in 21:38 of ice time.

Turris slotted in as the team's second-line center and made an immediate impact. The 28-year-old earned first star honors and now has 11 points through 12 games, making him worth owning in most fantasy formats. He's slotted on the team's second power-play unit right now and is a very capable 20-goal-scorer when healthy, so grab him if he's available. Changes of scenery can work wonders for a player's fantasy value, so keep an eye on him.