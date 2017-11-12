Predators' Kyle Turris: Named first star in Nashville debut
Turris made his Predators' debut Saturday against Pittsburgh, notching a goal and an assist in 21:38 of ice time.
Turris slotted in as the team's second-line center and made an immediate impact. The 28-year-old earned first star honors and now has 11 points through 12 games, making him worth owning in most fantasy formats. He's slotted on the team's second power-play unit right now and is a very capable 20-goal-scorer when healthy, so grab him if he's available. Changes of scenery can work wonders for a player's fantasy value, so keep an eye on him.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...