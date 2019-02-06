Predators' Kyle Turris: Nearing return to ice

Turris (lower body) is considered day-to-day and is could suit up in Thursday's game against Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Turris has not seen the ice since Dec. 27 against Dallas, but appears to be nearing a return. The centerman is day-to-day in the sense that he's evaluated on a daily basis, but he is still on injured reserve per the NHL's media site. Turris was able to practice Monday, but will still need the Predators to activate him off IR before he can officially suit up. Once he's healthy enough, Turris will likely reclaim his spot centering the second line with Craig Smith and Kevin Fiala.