Predators' Kyle Turris: Nearing return to ice
Turris (lower body) is considered day-to-day and is could suit up in Thursday's game against Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Turris has not seen the ice since Dec. 27 against Dallas, but appears to be nearing a return. The centerman is day-to-day in the sense that he's evaluated on a daily basis, but he is still on injured reserve per the NHL's media site. Turris was able to practice Monday, but will still need the Predators to activate him off IR before he can officially suit up. Once he's healthy enough, Turris will likely reclaim his spot centering the second line with Craig Smith and Kevin Fiala.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...