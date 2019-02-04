Predators' Kyle Turris: Nearing return to lineup

Turris (lower body) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Turris did not speak to reporters after practice, but considering he practiced with no limitations, a return to action appears to be around the corner. He's yet to be ruled out of Tuesday's home game versus Arizona. The top-two center last dressed Dec. 27, and in 30 games, has recorded 18 points.

