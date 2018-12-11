Predators' Kyle Turris: Nearing return

Turris (upper body) could be back in the lineup soon after telling Adam Vingan of The Athletic, "I'd say I'm pretty close."

Turris took part in Monday's practice session sporting a non-contact sweater, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, which means he likely won't be ready in time for Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa. The center -- who has missed the previous seven games -- should slot back into a second-line role once given the all-clear to play.

