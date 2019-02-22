Predators' Kyle Turris: Nets power play goal
Turris' first-period goal came on the power play in a 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
This year hasn't gone the way Turris hoped, but there's still time for him to turn it around. He's hitting on 12.5 percent of his shots right now, and if that continues, success will follow right along with it.
